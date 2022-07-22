Claim Free SHS is under review is false – Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has rubbished claims that there is an ongoing review of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.

The flagship programme of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been implemented since 2017 in fulfillment of a promise made prior to the 2016 general elections.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Prof. Kwabena Opoku Amankwah who is the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicated that the cost components of the policy are under review.

“…we can do the analysis and then come up and say that, ok, to give Raymond quality education, it will cost this much. Within that cost, these are the items in the cost.

“Then we will all put it out there and say this item, we can make do of it, and it will not affect quality, this item, I think we can get parents to pay,” Prof. Kwabena Opoku Amankwah shared.

Reacting to that claim, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that no review is ongoing.

“The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to some publications making the rounds which suggest an ongoing review of the Free SHS policy by the GES.

“According to the story, the said review is to determine how much parents can pay so far as the policy is concerned.

“For purposes of clarity, the Free SHS policy is not under the purported review,” a post on the Facebook page of Kwasi Kwarteng reads.