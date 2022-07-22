Sales Manager jailed 3years for fraudulent breach of trust

22.07.2022 LISTEN

The Sales Manager who failed to account for GHS28,000 as sales in a company in Accra, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Collins Mensah, aged 30, is said to have failed to account for GHS28,000.00 from Okoampah Ernest Asare's Company Limited, dealers of mattress and plastic products, and he could not give reasons for the loss.

Charged with fraudulent breach of trust, Mensah pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Court, after taking Mensah's plea, gave him some time to pay back the money to the complainant before the next adjourned date.

When the case was called, the court found out that Mensah had not been able to pay the money and when asked, he did not give reasons for his nonpayment of the amount.

The Court presided over by Mr Sam Bright Acquah, therefore, convicted and sentenced him to three years imprisonment.

The case as narrated by Inspector Daniel Danku, the Prosecutor, is that the complainant, Okoampah Ernest Asare Company Limited, deals in Ashfoam and plastic products. The company was represented by Thomas Dasitey, who is the accounts clerk of the company.

The prosecution said the accused person was the sales manager of the Teshie Tsuibleoo branch of the company.

Inspector Danku said on June 26,2022, Mr Dasitey on his routine stock-taking, discovered that there were inconsistencies in the records of the sales.

The prosecution said Mr Dasitey questioned Mensah on the findings but did not receive any reasonable response from him.

Prosecution said preliminary observation of the accounts established that about GHS 28,000.00 could not be accounted for.

Inspector Danku said with the consent of the CEO of the Company, Mr Dasitey reported the matter to the police and Mensah was arrested.

During investigation, the accused person admitted that he took the money out of the sales, amounting to GHS28,000.00 but could not tell what he used it for.

GNA