Sunyani: Armed security operatives’ storm home of MD of Eusbett Hotel

Mr Sam Bennnet, Managing Director of Eusbett Hotel Limited in Sunyani

A contingent of heavy-armed police and immigration officers in the early hours of Friday July 22, stormed the private residence of Mr Sam Bennnet, the Managing Director of Eusbett Hotel Limited in Sunyani leaving the entire family in emotional trauma.

Numbering more than 20, the security officers, who wielded guns, surrounded the premises of the family house, located within the enclave of the Eusbett Hotel, a situation, according to the family lawyer, that was contrary to Article 18 of the 1992 constitution.

Accordingly, the Bennet family, an affluent and a well-known household has threatened to activate process in court against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare and Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service over what they described as the unlawful and unacceptable invasion of their private residence by security personnel without any court or police order.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa of the Asempa Chambers, a Sunyani-based legal firm and counsel, told this reporter in Sunyani that the “entire family is now traumatized by the action of the security operatives”.

"In fact, I don’t know who ordered the officers to invade my client's private residence without any apparent reasons, but I think the IGP, and the GIS have to answer some questions in court. We can’t accept such unprofessional conduct of some of these security operatives to continue because Ghana is not a lawless country neither under a dictatorship”, he said.

He noted that though the family had a civil case pending at the Sunyani High Court, which verdict was expected to be passed this Friday, the court did not sit for the hearing.

“There has not been any ruling or order in the case pending in court. So even if there has been any ruling ex-party or whatever you don’t just bring the police without any court official to my client house, to do what”.

“You don’t keep your ruling and you just pull a surprise on anybody. Because as we sit here, we have not been served with any ruling on any pending case before court”, Mr Akwaboa added.

Mr Akwaboa said though it was unethical to give commentaries on cases pending judgement before a court, he quickly added "in this civil case the husband of Mr Bennett's daughter has marital problems with her in the UK and he (husband) is seeking to register a foreign judgment coming from a county court in the UK in relation with custody of their two children who are currently living with the mother in Mr Bennett's private residence, and we have opposed vehemently to that application”.

“In fact, the case is pending before the Sunyani High Court and so, I don’t see why the police and immigration should invade this house. My brother you see there are laws in this country and per Article 18 of the 1992 constitution, you can’t just invade somebody’s house, invade his privacy without any just course”, Mr Akwaboa lamented.

He continued, “The conduct of the security operatives is very bad, and so we are also going to activate a process in court against the IGP and GIS to come and prove to the court upon what authority they invaded my client's house because when we enquired the security men had nothing, no order from the court.

“They just came in immigration and police vehicles, surrounded the house of my client (Mr Bennett's daughter) as if she is a criminal and they were looking for her. This conduct of the officers is so bad, and we are not going to sit down, but we are going to act on our rights, and I assure you very soon you will see what happened in this matter.”