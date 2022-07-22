UG Lecturer Dr. Akrofi-Quarcoe named chairman of GJA Media Awards Review Committee

Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoe

Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoe, a Lecture at the Department of Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, has been named chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards Review Committee.

This has been confirmed by the GJA in a press release issued on Thursday, July 21.

Below is a copy of the GJA press release:

PRESS RELEASE

Dr Akrofi-Quarcoe Chairs GJA Media Awards Review Committee

Dr Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoe, Lecturer, Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana (Chairperson);

(Chairperson); Mr Ebenezer Ampaabeng, Director of Television, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (Member);

(Member); Ms Doreen Hammond, Editor, The Mirror (Member);

(Member); Mr A. B. Kafui Kanyi, Deputy News Editor, Ghana News Agency (Member/Secretary):

(Member/Secretary): Nana Yaw Kesseh, News Editor, Peace FM (Member);

(Member); Mr Fortune Alimi, Executive Editor, Daily Guide Network (Member), and

(Member), and Mr Latif Abubakar, Programme Manager, Globe Production (Member).

Article3(j) of the GJA Constitution 2004 provides: “The Aims and Objectives of the Association shall be to reward and honour outstanding members periodically”. In that regard, the GJA instituted media awards organized annually to celebrate excellence in journalism by its members. After years of organizing the media awards, it has become necessary to review the flagship programme of the GJA and make it better.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include, but not limited to, the following:

The categories of the awards;

Eligibility criteria for the awards;

Processes of filing entries;

Nature and form of organization of the awards;

Prize packages for award winners.

We urge members to accord the Committee the needed support to ensure the success of the task assigned it.

The National Executive of the GJA is eternally grateful to the venerable members for accepting to serve on the GJA Media Awards Review Committee.

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

(President)