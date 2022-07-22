Rotary Club of Accra-Osu Re mobilises new members for social impact

The Rotary Club of Accra-Osu Re on Thursday, 14th July 2022 sworn in newly elected executives and inducted two new members into the association at its handing over and induction ceremony, held at the Midindi hotel in Accra-Cantonment.

During the ceremony to end the 2021-2022 Rotary year, Rotarian Joshua Quayson, now immediate past president handed over to the new leadership. The newly sworn-in Rotarian president of the Club, Mr. Rockson Dutenya, a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene practitioner with 18 years of local and international NGO experience admonishes the inductees to uphold what Rotary stands for and ensure to let their acts depict true Rotarians.

He further urged the inductees to use the wide network of professionals in the club and sister clubs to improve themselves to collectively impact society.

He reads a citation, saying, "the members of this club have invited you to join them because they believe you to be a worthy representative of your vocation. In electing you into service, we are doing more than taking you into our fellowship, we’re making you trusty with us of the ideals of Rotary. Knowing you to be a Rotarian, the world would therefore judge Rotary by your conduct."

The two inductees namely Rotarian Mary Takyiwaa Danso and Rotarian Lambert Worlanyo Donkor would be charged with the responsibility of holding active membership of the club and also helping in catering services and media relations.

As a norm in Rotary, every member is expected to perform his or her role in the club and community service. Committees of the club will allow the newly inducted Rotarians to serve.

Also present at the ceremony were Assistant Governor Mawuse Nyahe (AG of Rotary club of Accra-Osu Re and member of Accra Ring Road Central Club), Assistant Governor Naana Agyemang-Mensah (Rotary Club of Accra-Airport), Assistant Governor Charles Boakye (Rotary Club of Accra-Labone).

They all took turns presenting some citations and rotary pins to newly elected executives and the inductees.