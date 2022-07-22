NDC charges Judicial Council to institute inquiry into blunders, abuses of SC under Kwasi Anim Yeboah

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed displeasure over developments within Ghana's Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, July 22, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the NDC is worried over recent blunders and abuses of the Supreme Court.

He told journalists that if things do not change, Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah will go down as the worst Chief Justice in the history of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

“…the Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, is likely to go down in history as the worst Chief Justice of Ghana since the Inception of the 4th Republic,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia told journalists at the NDC press conference.

The NDC scribe further explained, “His [Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah] reign as Chief Justice has been characterized by unimaginable administrative abuses. These abuses are thrown into sharp relief when the conduct of the current Chief Justice is measured against the professionalism and conduct of former Chief Justices.”

Stressing that the NDC is committed to Ghana's democracy and the promotion of the Rule of Law, Johnson Asiedu Nketia indicated that the party wants the Judicial Council to institute an internal inquiry into the blunders.

“We, therefore, call on the Judicial Council to institute an internal inquiry to ascertain the reasons for these blunders and appropriate recommendations made to the Chief Justice to forestall their recurrence until appropriate legislation, such as a Judicial Proceedings Bill, is passed by Parliament to regulate the writing of judgments by our courts,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia shared.

He continued, “The NDC will also petition Parliament for the Judiciary Committee of the House to conduct a public inquiry into the reasons for the blunders committed by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition and other cases with the view to proposing appropriate remedial legislation.”