Better register before the deadline, we won't extend SIM registration deadline again — Ursula warns

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization has given the indication that the deadline for the SIM re-registration exercise will not be extended the second time.

The exercise, which was supposed to end on March 31 earlier this year, had to be moved to July 31 to make room for people who were still not done with the process.

With a few days to the new deadline, many Ghanaians, especially those who still haven't gotten their Ghana cards, are calling and pleading with the Ministry to extend it.

But while addressing a forum in Kumasi today, Friday, July 22, the Minister responded by appealing to all Ghanaians who are yet to re-register their SIM cards to do so before the July 31 deadline.

According to her, the deadline will not be extended.

“We must make it difficult for the criminals who hack our systems and defraud us through multiple online channels to operate, and this SIM registration exercise is one of the steps the government is taking in that regard,” she explains.

The Minister continues, “this stresses the point that this exercise will enable the establishment of a subscriber database with integrity to keep the consumers safe from scams and fraud.”

“I, therefore, urge you to do so before the 31st of July," she stressed.