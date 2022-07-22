Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah will go down in history as the worst Chief Justice – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah of overseeing administrative abuses since assuming the top role.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Friday, July 22, NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted that the Chief Justice has proven he has no courage to deliver his mandate as expected by the Constitution.

According to him, if things do not change under the tenure of Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, he will go down in history as the worst Ghana Chief Justice in the Fourth Republic.

“…the Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, is likely to go down in history as the worst Chief Justice of Ghana since the Inception of the 4th Republic,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia told journalists at the NDC press conference.

The NDC scribe explained, “His [Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah] reign as Chief Justice has been characterized by unimaginable administrative abuses. These abuses are thrown into sharp relief when the conduct of the current Chief Justice is measured against the professionalism and conduct of former Chief Justices.”

Among the many concerns raised, the NDC says it is worried the arrangements made after the setting up of divisions of the High Court in Accra such as the Criminal Division, Land Division, the Human Rights Division, and the Commercial Division are not being respected.

Concerned about how cases are now assigned to courts without the consideration of the specialty of the various court, the NDC says it is sometimes left to wonder how certain assignments of cases to particular judges are made.

After citing a number of blunders witnessed under the tenure of Chief Justice Kwasi Anim Yeboah, the NDC is calling on the Judicial Council to institute an internal inquiry to ascertain the reasons for these blunders and appropriate recommendations made to the Chief Justice to forestall their recurrence until appropriate legislation, such as a Judicial Proceedings Bill, is passed by Parliament to regulate the writing of judgments by our courts.

“The NDC will also petition Parliament for the Judiciary Committee of the House to conduct a public inquiry into the reasons for the blunders committed by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition and other cases with the view to proposing appropriate remedial legislation,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia disclosed.