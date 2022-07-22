Court defers sentence of farmer, auto sprayer to July 27

A Hohoe Circuit Court has deferred the sentencing of 18-year-old Tumenyo Charles, a farmer and 35-year-old Afo Larry, an auto sprayer to July 27 while they remain in police custody till the adjourned date.

The decision by the Court is to enable Tumenyo to assist the police to arrest one Desmond, his accomplice who is at large and help retrieve the rest of the stolen items from the new residence of the Hohoe High Court Judge.

Tumenyo pleaded not guilty with explanation on counts of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing but was unable to raise reasonable doubt as to his culpability.

Afo who also pleaded not guilty with explanation on a count of dishonestly receiving failed to raise reasonable doubt as to his culpability to the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Arthur, told the Court that on July 12, this year, the Police had information that the newly built residence of the High Court Judge at Hohoe bungalow was broken into by thieves who made away with some items.

He said Police proceeded to the place and saw the door to the room broken into and items stolen were 50-inches Nasco television, a double door Nasco fridge, a queen size mattress, two double bed mattresses, 2.0 HP air-condition, sink basin, sanitary ware, microwave and cables used for wiring the house.

Chief Inspector Arthur said intelligence led to the arrest of Tumenyo at his hideout at Hohoe Gborxome and he admitted that he and his accomplice, Desmond who is on the run, went to the residence and stole the items.

He said Tumenyo said they sold the items to Afo at Hohoe Zongo, and he led the Police to Afo's house, where he was arrested, and the items retrieved from his room.

Chief Inspector Arthur said Tumenyo and Afo admitted their offences in their investigation cautioned statements adding that efforts were underway to arrest Desmond.

GNA