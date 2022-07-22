'Atta Mills' bedroom in the Castle used to leak whenever it rains, we put buckets everywhere' — Brother reveals

Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) and younger brother of the late President John Evans Atta Mills is out with a shocking revelation.

He said they always position buckets in his late brother's bedroom anytime its rains.

According to Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the late former President's bedroom used to leak like a 'shower.'

“One of the things that strike me when I used to be there with him was that his bedroom in the Castle used to leak whenever it rains.

“And we will always complain to him, brother why don't you move out of this room? Whenever it rains, we put buckets in his bedroom at the Castle, go and live at home and you can come to work every day,” he said while sharing his memory with the late President at the Christiansburg Castle, Osu, Accra.

He noted that late President Mills would reply to them saying “no, I do not want to inconvenience Ghanaians, because can you believe such a busy road as Spintex road and the President coming to work between 07:30 hours and 08:00 hours with sirens, about 10 and 12 cars and about five motorbikes, blocking the road for the President to come to the office and in the evening also going through the same thing”.

Mr Mills said late President Mills chose to live at the Castle, then the Seat of Government because he did not want to inconvenience Ghanaians.

He noted that the estate where the late President used to live, Regimanuel Estates was a quiet neighbourhood, and that he did not want to disturb the peace of his friends; “always going with all these cars, going up and down.”

According to him, what late President Mills told them was that “can you believe the number of resources that we would use-fuel, security men that will follow him to the house, the amount of money that it would cost the nation? And that the savings that would be made from that, we would use it to build boreholes, or to build schools.”