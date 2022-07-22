Bono East Regional Minister inspects ongoing projects, calls for termination of contract on abandoned education office

Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has been inspecting the progress of work on some ongoing infrastructural projects as part of his routine field visits aimed at among other things touching base with the district and municipal assemblies in the region.

The projects inspected include a 2-storey building for the newly constructed Techiman High Court Complex and the 3-storey office accommodation for the Regional Co-ordinating Council.

In addition, the Regional Minister also inspected the ongoing regional education office block at Nkoranza and that of the regional health directorate as well as the Business Resource Centre, both at Kintampo.

It came to light during the minister’s rounds that the Business Resource Center is ready for commissioning but the RCC’s office and that of the regional health directorate are about 90 percent complete.

It is expected that the high court building would be completed and handed over in the next three months.

Termination of contract

However, the regional education office building which is about 55 percent complete seems abandoned by the contractor.

In view of this, Regional Minister, Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, who was not in any way enthused about the turn of events, especially about the attitude of the contractor called for the termination of the contract and repackage it “for a more serious contractor.”

He challenged people who have been accusing the NPP of not investing in infrastructure to open their eyes as there are more infrastructural projects dotted across the region.