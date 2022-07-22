E/R: One of two land guards shot at Kyekyewere dies

There has been a shooting incident over a land at Kyekyewere, a farming community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The incident which resulted in the loss of life occurred on Thursday, July 21.

The deceased only identified as Allontey is reported to have stormed a land belonging to one Paa Joe with two other land guards heavily armed with pump action guns.

At the time, the owner of the land who recently returned from abroad was winning sand on his land with the help of a payloader.

Also armed with a pump action gun and a sidearm, Paa Joe after sensing danger upon seeing the three land guards with arms fired warning shots into the air to warn them to stay off his property.

The land guards refused to listen to the warning shots and directed the land owner to surrender his pump action gun if he wants peace.

Paa Joe is reported to have obliged to try and talk to the land guards. However, they attacked him and tried to club his head.

The land owner in a bid to save himself pulled his sidearm and shot two of the land guards.

One died, another sustained a gunshot wound in his leg, while the third person took to his heels.

After the incident, Paa Joe reported himself to the Teacher Mantey Police and has since been assisting with investigations into the matter.

The body of Allontey was later deposited at a morgue with the other shot accomplice receiving treatment at a health facility.

The Police are working to find the third accomplice who is on the run.