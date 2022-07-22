V/R: Unhappy Krachi residents protest over 'dumsor'

Residents of Krachi in the Krachi West municipality of the Oti region are unhappy about the erratic power supply in the area.

On Friday, residents took to the streets of Krachi to demonstrate against the Northern Electricity Department (NED) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the Municipality.

The aggrieved residents argued that they cannot endure the negative impact of the continuous unstable power supply any longer.

Many say due to the unreliable power supply in the municipality, their businesses are collapsing.

They say in the past six months, they have been deprived of a stable power supply.

The protesters from various communities in the Municipality dressed in red while holding up placards to express their displeasure.

The demonstration started from Gyanekrom, GBC Krachi Radio junction, as protesters marched through the town to the lakeside and ended the demonstration at the Municipal Assembly office where they presented their petition to the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kajal Jalula.

Among other things, the residents are demanding sub-stations to be set up in the Municipality to help solve the erratic power supply problem.