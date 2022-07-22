Road project: Soon, Circle to Nsawam will take 35 minutes - Gabby

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said very soon, a journey from Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra to Nsawam in the Eastern Region will take just 35 minutes due to the planned 33.6killometer long road project to be undertaken.

In his view, when the project is completed, more people will move there to work in Accra due to traffic flow.

A journey that should ordinarily take between 30 to 35 minutes from Accra to Nsawam now takes nearly an hour due to the poor state of the road.

Following the commencement of the construction works on the Ofankor-Nsawam Road today, Friday July 22, Gabby said the project when completed will present opportunities for development.

In a tweet, he said “33.6km long, 10 lanes, 4 interchanges and 11 pedestrian footbridges. Soon, Circle to Suhum will take 35 mins.

“More people will move there to work in Accra. But, we must do so with planned and organised communities on serviced plots; not free-range. Opportunities for developers.”

---3news.com