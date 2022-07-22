1D1F will save the economy — Economists

There have been several suggestions from various organizations and individuals worldwide concerning how Ghana’s economic challenges can be salvaged.

The latest to suggest a solution to the situation is a renowned Ghanaian economist and a research fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr George Domfe.

He said the proper maintenance and implementation of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy is what can redeem the economy.

He made this suggestion while contributing to a discussion on the topic, "Ghana And The Economy" on the Accra-based Asaase radio today, July 22, monitored by Modernghana News.

“The One District, One Factory shouldn't be politicised because that's what's coming to save this country,” he advised.

Dr. Domfe continued that the Akufo-Addo government deserves to be applauded.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s government has been able to implement good policies, particularly in the agricultural sector, that can help restore the economy.

“Good governance is about implementing good policies that will make life easy for the citizens and I want to commend this gov't when it comes to agriculture,” he stated.

He quizzes, “What stops the government from setting up a refinery at Takoradi so that we can at least refine what we're going to consume here?”