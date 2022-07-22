'We only deal with foreigners, how come we're second in a survey that only targeted Ghanaians ?' — Immigration Service fights corruption tag

A corruption survey conducted by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime recently has placed the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as the second most corrupt public institution in the country, after the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

In response to this, the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, expressed shock at the survey results.

Speaking in an interview with the Accra-based TV3, he said the service only deals with foreigners by way of providing services such as resident permits or visas.

He noted that the survey only targeted Ghanaian citizens, hence the results is not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

"If my information is right, the respondent to this survey were basically Ghanaians and Ghanaians do not come to us to apply for resident permits or visas, but it is non Ghanaians. So it is a bit surprising to us as an institution that Immigration will be placed second on the corruption index. We are not saying the service is full of saints,” he clarified.

He adds "Let me say, as a service, we haven't really gotten the details of the full report and how they arrived at the conclusions that they have made. Secondly, the information we have now is from what the media is saying.

"Honestly, I was monitoring one of the media houses and they themselves were saying that they were surprised at the position of the Immigration Service. One question they asked was, what service did we provide that the ordinary Ghanaian will come to our premises to engage in? We handle permits and visas for non-Ghanaians.”