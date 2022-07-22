Gov’t should've informed us before renovating Atta Mills' grave — Ekumfi Otuam Chief

Nana Ewusi Akwansah XIV, the traditional ruler (chief) of Ekumfi Otuam in the central region, the hometown of the late President John Fiifi Atta Mills is unhappy with government for renovating the burial place of the late President without their knowledge.

According to the king, he is disappointed that government failed to seek permission and involve the family and the traditional council.

He told a reporter from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) today, July 22, at his palace in Ekumfi Otuam, which was monitored by Modernghana News that they at least deserve some respect from the President.

“Gov’t should have informed us before renovating the grave, at least he came from here so they should have given us the needed respect,” the Chief said in a disappointing tone.

Concerning the preparations for the commemoration of the late President's 10th anniversary, another family member noted that they are unaware of any government plan.

“We are not doing anything because the government did not inform us about the event, they have left us behind,” the family member said.

This was after Samuel Atta Mills, the younger brother of the late President Fiifi Atta Mills, went berserk at government on Tuesday, July 19 for allowing Koku Anyidoho to touch the late President's grave.

“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” he said.

Mr. Mills who is also the Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abirem adds “My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? This is a former president, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation.”