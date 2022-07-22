We are not saints but the corruption tag is surprising – Ghana Immigration Service

22.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has expressed shock at the findings of a survey that ranks the service amongst the most corrupt public institutions in the country.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS Supt Michael Amoako-Atta said although the service will not say its personnel are saints, it finds the findings from the survey problematic.

“Let me say, as a service, we haven’t really gotten the details of the full report and how they arrived at the conclusions that they have made. Secondly, the information we have now is from what the media is saying.

“Honestly, I was monitoring one of the media houses and they themselves were saying that they were surprised at the position of the Immigration Service. One question they asked was, what service did we provide that the ordinary Ghanaian will come to our premises to engage in? We handle permits and visas for non-Ghanaians.

“If my information is right, the respondent to this survey were basically Ghanaians and Ghanaians do not come to us to apply for resident permits or visas, but it is non-Ghanaians. So it is a bit surprising to us as an institution that Immigration will be placed second on the corruption index. We are not saying the service is full of saints,” Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta explained.

From the report of a survey by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Ghana Immigration Service has been ranked second most corrupt public institution.

The service is second only to the Ghana Police Service which has been ranked as the most corrupt public institution in the country.