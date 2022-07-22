Be open about general public debts including sovereign guarantees - Think Progress Ghana to gov’t

Advocacy group, Think Progress Ghana has urged the government to be transparent during its engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since the start of the month, the government has been engaging the Fund for support to deal with the economic challenges facing the country.

At the end of the fact-finding assignment of the team from IMF recently, Think Progress Ghana is calling on the government to update the citizenry.

In a press release, the advocacy group stresses that it is important for the government informs Ghanaians about the general public debts including sovereign guarantees.

“Full disclosure of current state of the economy may attract support for the government. We believe provision of relevant information to the public is part of transparent governance.

“Information coming from IMF painted bad financial situation anchored on mismanagement and general disregard for debt management and fiscal prudence,” parts of a press release from Think Progress Ghana have said.

Among other things, Think Progress Ghana wants full disclosure on the total energy sector indebtedness, the status of public sector pensions, the status of Ghana’s international reserves, and the assessment of debt restructuring and balance of payment position.

Read the full press release below: