SHS food shortages: Release funds to Buffer Stock company now – Clement Apaak to gov’t

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak is appealing to the President to direct the immediate release of funds to pay off the debt owed the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum on Wednesday revealed that government owes Buffer Stock an amount of GH¢340 million.

The government's indebtedness to the company and other factors has occasioned a shortage of food items in some high schools in the country.

Addressing the media, Dr. Clement Apaak said it is shocking that despite the approval of over GH¢2 billion this year for the Free SHS programme, government still owes the company.

“How come we have allocated and approved GH¢2.3 billion to finance the Free SHS policy for 2022 and yet government is unable to pay buffer stock food supply.”

“We are demanding that the President instructs the Finance Ministry to release the monies we approved, so the buffer stock suppliers can be paid in full.”

By Citi Newsroom