22.07.2022 Health

Regional Health Director describes Afenyo-Markin, others as angels for improving quality health care

22.07.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has been described as an angel by Dr. George Kwame Prah, Medical Director Central Regional hospital.

According to the Medical Officer, the MP among many others have been blessing to the Central Regional Health Directorate through their benevolent interventions.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary of the Winneba Trauma and Specialised Hospital on Thursday, Dr George Kwame Prah, Medical Director, Central Regional hospital in Effútu was of the view that, angels are not purposely in Heaven but rather they are people among us who always step in to help whenever the need arises.

"I call the MP and other people who keep supporting the health sector as angels, because they come in to alleviate hard times and challenges and that qualifies them as angels" Dr. Prah stressed.

He, however, pledged that his outfit would continue to put in more efforts to ensure health care delivery in the whole of Central region is improved as expected.

Lawyer Afenyo-Markin since becoming a lawmaker in Effutu has supported the health sector to ensure his constituents have quality service delivery, as he was the facilitator for the construction of the hospital ten years ago.

He has constructed some health centres and also assisted health facilities with equipment to help provide the people with quality health care delivery.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

ModernGhana Links
TOP STORIES

