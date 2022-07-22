Bosome Freho brouhaha: Former Assemblyman accuses Ashanti Regional Minister of arrests of Assemblymembers

Former Assemblyman for Aful Nkwanta Lawrence Adu has vowed to expose the Ashanti Regional Minster over alleged rambo style decisions which according to him are undermining the political fortunes of NPP in the region.

He stated in an interview with ModernGhana News that Hon Simon Osei Mensah since his assumption in office has not delivered to perfection.

He alleged that people in the region “are annoyed with him” all owing to his inactions.

Lawrence Adu said this in reaction to the unfolding events at the Bosome Freho District Assembly; the arrest of three Assembly members namely Hon Mary Mensah (Anyaaso electoral area), Hon Degraft Maxwell (Mmorontuo electoral area) and Hon Joseph Nketia (Govt. appointee).

At a press briefing held on Thursday 21st July 2022 by a group called Former Ashanti Regional Assembly Members-NPP caucus, they alleged that the arrest of the trio was effected by the District Chief Executive Officer for Bosome Freho in connivance with the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah.

They raised further allegations that the Regional Minister was the one who dispatched macho men from Kumasi “to physically attack and assault the harmless Assembly members” and to subsequently spray pepper solution on them.

The group explained that the above events was what provoked the assembly members to face the macho men head-on with the throwing of chairs which was the only weapon at their disposal by way of self-defence.

Peeved Lawerence Adu a.k.a “Chief” told the media on the sidelines that that has always been the style of the Regional Minister.

“He has been doing that in the region and I can cite several instances… He did a similar thing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this year when NPP was having its Regional Delegates Congress.

“This is just the beginning. We will come out to expose him on his inactions which are affecting the party in the Ashanti region. We will expose him big time and I Chief will do that”, he vows.

The former Assemblyman said he will be much disappointed in President Akufo-Addo if he does not sack the Regional Minster over his failure to effect the release of the arrested Assembly members of Bosome Freho District.

Briefing the media, the Spokesperson for the group, Nana Kofi Senya disclosed that threats of arrest have also been made by the DCE against the Presiding Member and six other assembly members “which is in sharp contrast with the tenets, norms and provisions of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) section 216 (1) that; 'there shall be freedom of speech, debate and proceeding in every District Assembly and the freedom shall not be impeached or questioned in any court or place'.”

According to him, section 217 sub-section (1) also states that “Civil or criminal proceeding shall not be instituted against a member of District Assembly or officer of the District Assembly in any court because of anything said by that person in the District Assembly or any matter or thing brought by that person in or before the District Assembly by petition, motion or otherwise among others”.