Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation hands over first renovated urinal in Eastern Region

The Africa Schools Sanitation Foundation (ASSF) on Thursday, handed over its first renovated urinal to Tutu Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Eastern Region, at a short but colourful ceremony.

Before the renovation works, the school's urinal was in a bad shape that it became unfit for use by the students.

The renovation which cost thousands of Ghana cedis covered, roofing, painting, fixing of doors and urinal equipment among others.

Both teachers and students could not hide their joy when executives of ASSF handed over the fully renovated facility to the school.

The President of the foundation Mr Osei Tutu expressed delight at the feat chalked and revealed more of such works would be done in the coming days.

He appealed to the school's authority to keep an eye on the facility to ensure its longevity.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation Mr Kwabena Antwi Boasiako, appealed to communities, individuals and organisations to assist them in providing decent urinal and toilet facilities to needy public schools in the country.

He averred that government alone cannot carry the burden of providing hygienic urinal and toilet facilities in public schools, therefore, it was about time the citizenry got involved.

The CEO stressed that with the needed support the foundation could help to eradicate unsanitary conditions in public schools.

Mr Boasiako revealed that less than 10,000 public schools in the country currently have urinal and toilet facilities, noting that most of them are even in bad shape.

This according to him, is a major contributor to the high incidence of disease outbreaks in schools.

ASSF is apolitical, non-ethnic and religious organisation committed to providing decent and hygienic environment for public schools in Africa, particularly, Ghana through citizenship mobilisation.