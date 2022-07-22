Stratcomm Africa urges start-ups, entrepreneurs to apply for 2022 Israeli Green Innovation Competition

Applicants interested in competing for the once-in-a-lifetime prize of the 2022 Israeli Green Innovation Competition are being encouraged to submit their entries for consideration.

Instituted in 2019, the Israeli Green Innovation Competition seeks to honour individuals and organizations that come up with innovative solutions that promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana.

The initiative is undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa).

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of a press briefing event today, Mrs. Sharon Anim, the PR and Communications Manager for Stratcomm Ghana confirmed that entry for applications to compete in the competition is still open.

“We have opened up entries and it will end on August 4. There will be judges who will look at the innovative ideas of young entrepreneurs and startups. The winner will be selected and will be announced at the closing ceremony of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show,” she indicated.

According to Sharon Anim, startups, entrepreneurs, and individuals between the ages of 15-40 who have innovative ideas specific to agriculture, to solve issues of climate change, sustain the environment, and how to solve post-harvest losses are free to submit entries for consideration.

Speaking at the press briefing event, Stratcomm Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Madam Esther Cobbah stressed that her outfit is committed to making the Ghana Garden and Flower Show and the 2022 Israeli Green Innovation Competition bigger this year.

Madam Esther Cobbah

She encouraged startups and entrepreneurs that qualify for the competition to take a bold step and compete in the competition while extending appreciation to the Israeli Embassy for the continuous collaboration.

“We believe in what we are doing. We are funded by our love for our country and the continent. We are always looking at opportunities to help innovations and communities. We are delighted to be working with Israel and the embassy here to do this project,” Madam Esther Cobbah said at the event.

She added, “This year we would organize a communications skills workshop for the first three contestants including those from the last three editions. We are going to work with you on how you evolve so that your companies grow.

“We are telling the young people of Ghana you can go from green to riches. We are delighted to be associated with this. We are proud to be associated with the Israeli Embassy on this.”

Speaking at the event to share his experience after winning the 2021 edition of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition, co-founder of EbaPreneur Solutions, Mr. Maxwell Kojo Xonu could not stop singing songs of praise for Stratcomm Africa and the Israeli Embassy in Ghana.

He disclosed that winning the competition and travelling to Israel offered him huge exposure which has helped him and his company in many ways.

“It has been a very big eye opener for me. Winning the competition and going to Israel was a big opener. I had massive exposure and had the chance to learn a lot. Long story short, what this has done for me and my team is that it has opened our eyes to how far what we are doing can do,” Mr. Maxwell Kojo Xonu, popularly known as Deladem shared.

Mr. Maxwell Kojo Xonu

He continued, “Starting up something in Ghana is difficult. We are motivated to maximize our potential. It has given us access to the bigger picture. We can now build bigger solutions that will last longer. We can now help reduce post-harvest losses and give jobs to the youth. What Stratcomm and the Israeli embassy have done for us is very big. We are very grateful to them.”

The Israeli Green Innovation Competition (IGIC) is one of the many activities that glitter the annual Ghana Garden & Flower Show.

The show will be held at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra from August 31 to September 4.

On the final day of the show, the winner from the many applicants expected to submit entries for the Israeli Green Innovation Competition will be announced.

More about the Israeli Green Innovation Competition:

The IGIC is a combination of Israel's two greatest strengths: Agriculture and Innovation. Israel prides itself as a nation of innovation that helps to stimulate innovation wherever it finds itself.

As such, the Israeli Green Innovation Competition focuses on innovative startups in the Agriculture and horticulture sector. This is in line with Israel’s commitment to stimulate both agriculture and innovation in Ghana.

How to apply:

Interested applicants can submit entries via; Click to Apply to register from now until August 4.

The submission must include a 1-minute video of the applicants’ existing solution detailing the name, approach to challenge, brief of the idea, how it answers the challenge, and its benefits.

The video must also demonstrate an already working prototype.

Competition Package:

The winner of the competition will receive a fully paid trip to Israel to participate in industry-related meetings, excursions, and conferences to learn best practices, network, and seek potential investors to expand his or her existing business.