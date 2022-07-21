He was humble, honest and patriotic president — Sulemana Braimah eulogises late Prof. Mills on his birthday

Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills would have been 78 years old today if he were still alive.

Many citizens have taken to social media to celebrate the late President on this special occasion.

Mr. Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has also described the former President as the most humble, honest and patriotic President in Ghana's history.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News today, July 21, he noted that such qualities contributed to his success in economic management during his tenure.

“President Mills remains the most humble, honest and patriotic President of the 4th Republic,” he described Prof. Mills.

He adds “These qualities reflected in the results of his 2.5-year leadership - highest growth rate, a drastic drop in inflation. People should allow the soul of this great leader to rest in peace.”

After serving as Vice President under the late Jerry John Mills, former President Atta Mills became Ghana's third President in the fourth republic in 2009.

On July 24, 2012 he died after battling an illness.