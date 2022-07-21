'Our ballooning debt situation is very shameful, minimise borrowing' — Central University lecturer tells Akufo-Addo

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at the Central University is asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do something about Ghana’s ballooning debt.

The governance expert is urging President Akufo-Addo to reduce the frequency with which his government seeks loan schemes from the West.

Contributing to a discussion Modernghana News monitored on the Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show today, July 21, he noted that the inability of government to settle its debts is disgusting and shameful.

"It's not a good thing to hear. It is not a proud moment to say that you are a Ghanaian that when we are looking for people who borrow and don't pay back, Ghana is second on the list. Is this an achievement? It's so sad,” Dr Otchere Ankrah bemoaned.

Though he acknowledged no president can ever run the country without borrowing, however, he believes the frequency under the Akufo-Addo government is unthinkable.

He was speaking in response to a Bloomberg survey that ranked Ghana second among countries with the highest debt default risk in 2022.

According to the survey, Ghana and Brazil's interest expense to GDP ratio is expected to reach 7.2 per cent in 2022, the highest among the 25 countries surveyed.