Coach Prosper Nartey resigns from Asante Kotoko

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has resigned as the Head Coach of Asante Kotoko.

This comes after unfruitful talks with the club's technical committee and the management on Wednesday.

According to sources, he was not happy with the club's plans for the upcoming season in areas regarding recruitment, especially with the exit of some key players, including Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama, and the imminent departure of Mbella Etouga.

But Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, is reported to be keen to keep their gaffer as they look to persuade him to rescind his decision.

The Club's official social media handle has confirmed the departure of the Coach.

Dr. Nartey joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana football season from West African Football Academy on a two-year deal.

He guided the Porcupine Warriors to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, securing them a place in this year's Confederation of African Football Champions League.

GNA