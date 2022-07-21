[VIDEO] On the basis of his comments, Ofori-Atta must resign for taking Ghana to IMF — NPP's Kwabena Agyapong

Mr. Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyapong says he agrees with people calling on the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

Speaking on the 'Hard Truth' show on Joy News, the ex-NPP chief scribe said after constantly insisting that the government will not go to IMF, the Finance Minister should tender his resignation the U-turn.

“I would think that on the basis of what he said two weeks to the whole country, which is that we will never go to the IMF and [that] we’re a proud country with the resources.

“When you speak like that, you should look yourself in the mirror and say, look I got it wrong, Mr. President I thank you for giving me the opportunity and I should stand down,” Kwabena Agyapong said.

Even before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that he has directed the Finance Minister to engage the IMF for support, a lot of finance experts called on Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

It was a message that had been drummed on several occasions by various members of the Minority in Parliament.

They argued that the Minister had failed woefully in delivering his mandate and must leave the office to pave way for capable hands to save the country’s economy from collapse.

Despite the many calls for his resignation, Ken Ofori-Atta on the sidelines of the NPPs National Delegates Conference on Saturday stressed that he will not heed such calls.

“I will not resign. It is almost like telling a father to resign from his children because he is changed his mind. There are times that decisions have to be made for the survival of a country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID or the Ukraine war occur which are not typical, it does change the environment, and sensible people will change their minds,” the underfire Finance Minister intimated.

