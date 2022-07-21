Your offices aren’t functioning, yet you’re rushing to end SIM registration, why the rush? – Kafui Dey questions NIA

Ministry for Communications and Digitalisation plans to end the SIM Card re-registration exercise by the end of this month, July 31 even though many Ghanaians are still without the Ghana Card to go through the exercise.

A journalist with the Accra-based GTV, Kafui Dey, who believes it was premature to end the exercise when about half of the population are yet to register their SIM cars.

“Why is there a deadline for the SIM Card Re-registration exercises when it is clear that a lot of people still do not have their Ghana Cards?” he noted.

Modernghana News sighted a tweet today, July 21, in which Kafui further alleged that the district offices designated by the National Identification Authority (NIA) for people to register and pick up their Ghana Cards are not even functioning.

“There are reports also that the district offices of the NIA aren’t as functional as they are supposed to be also,” he alleged.

He concluded his tweet by asking “Why the rush?

Check his tweet below;