Planting for food and jobs has given Ghana food autonomy – Agric Minister

The Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has heaped praise on the Planting for Food and Agriculture initiative introduced by the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ Constituency, the Agric Minister made the claim that through the policy, Ghana is now a country with sufficient food.

According to the Minister of Food and Agriculture, the successes of the policy have ensured that there is an abundance of food in the country despite the impact of Covid-19 on Ghana.

“Ghana standing firm in food sufficiency despite Covid-19 shocks due to the planting for food and jobs policy.

“Ghana standing firm in food sufficiency despite Covid-19 shocks due to the planting for food and jobs policy.

“Planting for food and jobs best Agric policy ever. It has given Ghana food autonomy,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto shared on Thursday.

Reacting to the results from the recently held election of National Executives for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Agric Minister insisted that it is a good indication for the party.

In his view, although some executives may have been voted out, the party can do better in the 2024 general elections.

“I was extremely satisfied with the results of the National Executives election. It clearly shows NPP would have different levels of energy and hope.

“National Executives losing their positions last Saturday is best for the party. NPP would perform better in the 2024 elections due to the new national executives in place,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto indicated.