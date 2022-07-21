Ghana would be better if Mahama, Akufo-Addo had Mills' values and commitment – Suleman Braimah

21.07.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has paid glowing tribute to late President John Evans Atta Mills.

In a post on his social media page on Thursday afternoon, Mr. Braimah indicated that if former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had similar values as the late president, Ghana would have been better by now.

“If President Mahama had Mills' values and commitment, Ghana would have been better. And if President Akufo-Addo had similar values, Ghana would certainly have been better. Mills was truly and honestly committed to building a better Ghana for all,” Sulemana Braimah posted on Twitter today.

If late former President John Evans Atta-Mills was alive, he would have turned 78 years today.

It has been a decade already since his sad departure from the land of the living which did not only shake Ghana and the continent but the world.

He is often remembered for being a man of peace, an educationist and someone who tackled corruption head-on.