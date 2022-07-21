Zebilla residents living in fear over murder of mad man after similar incident this year

Residents of Zebilla, in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, are now living in fear after some unknown assailants allegedly slaughtered a mad man in the area.

A madman believed to be in his 40s was killed near Gossip Clinic opposite Zebilla Primary School park on Thursday 21st July, 2022.

According to the police, investigations are still ongoing to arrest those behind the crime.

Speaking to Aduku Nicholas, a resident of the area said the death of the madman has heightened fear among residents as the incident was not the first to occur in the area.

According to Aduku, a similar incident happened months ago when some unknown persons attempted to kill another madman in the night.

He noted that the intervention of a good samaritan rescued the mad man who was rushed to Zebilla hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Reports indicated that the town has witnessed more mysterious murders, including several shootings and robbery attacks.

Few weeks ago, a female police officer who was on duty at a checkpoint was trailed and stabbed in the back.

Her AK47 rifle was taken away by the unknown killer.

Early in April, this year two persons from Sitande, a suburb of Zebilla were shot dead by armed robbers.

The residents called on the police in the district to extend their surveillance at night to all corners of the town to curb rising cases of crime.

The body of the deceased has since been conveyed by the Zebilla District police command to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.