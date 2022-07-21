Assin North MP’s case adjourned to October 18

The High Court has adjourned the hearing of criminal charges against Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson to Tuesday, 18 October.

The adjournment of the hearing of the criminal charges is to allow for the hearing of a pending application at the Supreme Court.

According to Counsel for the embattled MP, the application which was filed at the Supreme Court on Monday, 18 July 2022, is seeking an order to quash the ruling of the High Court with regards to a witness.

Lead Counsel Tsatsu Tsikata, noted that his team had requested the Supreme Court to hear the application before the upcoming legal vacation.

The Chief Justice was, however, yet to set a date for the hearing, thus, the inability of Mr Quayson’s lawyers to serve the court with a certified copy of the application.

Lawyer Tsikata, therefore, pleaded with the court to adjourn as the outcome could have an import on the other witnesses due to testify.

He noted that it will also ensure fairness in the MP’s case.

For her part, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), prayed the court to adjourn the case.

