Our officials aren’t saints; corruption within NIA is being tackled – Prof. Attafuah

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah, says the authority has been receiving complaints about some of its officials engaging in corrupt activities.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the NIA boss said just like other human organisations, there will be bad nuts in there, but the authority is doing its best to pluck them out.

“We are not saints. Our people are not necessarily better than others. But I think that the monitoring and disciplinary measures we are putting in place are generally working. Some are still continuing, but we are doing our best.”

“We have received reports of corruption at, for instance, the El Wak stadium. We have received reports of crook boys and girls infiltrating our system. In one instance, I even had to close down an entire office in order to change the personnel. We had to do that after we confirmed that the personnel were indulging in all manner of corrupt activities. We interdicted those people and appropriate interdisciplinary measures are underway.

---citinewsroom