W/R: 354 accidents recorded in first half of the year; 54 deaths

The first half of 2022 has seen the Western Region of Ghana recording 354 accidents.

From the over 300 accidents, as many as 54 victims, unfortunately, have lost their lives.

The figure is less than the 64 people who died in the first six months of last year.

The data has been confirmed by Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sorkpah who is the Western Region Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking to Connect FM in an interview, Chief Superintendent Sorkpah said more commercial vehicles were involved in the accidents recorded.

“The accidents included 224 commercial vehicles and 130 private vehicles.

“Out of the total number of deaths, 46 are males and 8 are females. 175 motorbikes were also involved,” Chief Superintendent Sorkpah shared.

According to him, the cause of the many accidents is due to the failure of drivers to learn to comply with road traffic regulations.

“Most of the drivers have refused to listen to the numerous education we continue to provide. Most of them don’t comply with basic road safety regulations and that is why we have these numbers,” Chief Superintendent Sorkpah explained.