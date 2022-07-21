'We're aware of the ¢1, ¢2, ¢3 they collect, it's an open secret that the Police is corrupt' - Adam Bonaa

21.07.2022 LISTEN

A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa has said the Police service has always been known to be an institution that engages in corruption more than any institution in Ghana.

The Police, he said, have gained notoriety for taking bribes from drivers in the country.

He was reacting to the 2021 report by the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime which ranked the Police to be the foremost public institution perceived to be most corrupt.

Commenting on this on the Mid Day news on TV3 Thursday, July 21, Dr Adam Bonaa said “It is an open secret. We are all aware of the ¢1 ¢2, ¢3 [the Police] usually collect from drivers, it doesn’t matter if it is commercial or private.”

He further urged the leadership at the Police Service to accept this report and work with its findings.

“I am sure the Police will have to look within and take this report and work with the findings,” he said.

---3news.com