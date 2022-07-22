Prof Mills: Death snatched you too early, but we don't have that eviscerate to question your creator — Alhaji Sinare

22.07.2022 LISTEN

The death of former President John Evans Atta Mills remains a shock to many Ghanaians, including big wigs in his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Facebook post commemorating the Asomdwenhene's 78th birthday, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, was quoted as saying death was too quick to lay its icy hands on the former President.

"Death snatched you too early, but we don't have that eviscerate to question your creator, therefore on this wonderful day of yours, prof, I wish you nothing but the best," part of his tweet and Facebook post read.

H.E Alhaji Sinare noted that July 24, 2012, would forever remain a shocking and dark day in Ghana's political history as the Ghanaian people still mourn the death of the law professor-turned-leader.

He said apart from being the death date of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, the day was also the first time in Ghana's political history that a sitting President had died in office.

Mr. Sinare also mentioned that the late President Mills stood for peace, honesty and sincerity — values he sees in former President John Dramani Mahama and believes he will continue to build on to achieve the country's development goals when given the nod again in 2024.

Former President John Atta Mills died from an illness at age 68.