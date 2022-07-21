Bibiani: Six people shot during demonstration; several others sustain various injuries

A demonstration staged by residents of Bibiani in the Western North Region in midweek ended with six people sustaining gunshot wounds.

The youth of Bibiani on Wednesday, July 20, took to the streets to protest to stop Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyabi II, Chief of Sefwi-Anwhiaso from performing some rites at the Mensin Gold Mine.

The protest was staged by the youth to stop the rites which would have paved way for the commencement of operations at the mines.

Unfortunately, things turned violent with some people sustaining gunshot wounds. Through the same demonstration, quite a number of people got injured.

Subsequently, the victims were rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital and the Divine Love Hospital to receive treatment.

Since the incident, the Bibiani Police Command has started investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

Information gathered indicates that some violent people amongst the demonstrators started the chaos when they fired guns at the precinct of the Mine.

They claimed that Ogyeahoho Gyebi is not the legitimate chief to perform the rite for the Mensin Gold Mine but rather, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Kodom ll, the chief of Bibiani.

Expressing displeasure towards the management of the mine, they demanded that qualified members of the youth are given employment to work in the mine.