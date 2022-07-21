John Boadu was asked to fire me but he refused, so how can I campaign against him — Ken Agyapong

The immediate past General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu affectionately called JB was shockingly defeated at the party's just-ended national delegates' conference.

The defeat at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, July 16 has been attributed to many factors including accusations against the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

On the Accra-based Neat FM's "Me Man Nti" show, monitored by this portal, the legislator denied orchestrating the defeat of the John Boadu.

Mr. Agyapong asserted that he has never campaigned against John Boadu for the reason that he (John Boadu) once saved him from being sacked from the party.

"I never asked delegates to vote against John. I can never and will never do that," he stated.

He stressed, “There’s a saying that if a man saves your life, you’re indebted to him for the rest of your life. John Boadu was asked to fire me because I was resisting Anas, and he said he will never do it so how can I do that to him, but every advice I needed to give him I did.”

The vocal lawmaker, despite being seen in a viral video predicting defeat for JB, then revealed that he even fought some party members from his constituency who were openly campaigning against John Boadu.

According to him, he does not support the idea of openly supporting a candidate.

“My constituents were campaigning against John and I fought with them several times. I told them that even if you don’t like him, you don’t have to campaign against him. I decided not to support anyone openly,” he explained.

He insisted, “I never asked members to vote against John and I’ll never do that.”