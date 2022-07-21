ModernGhana logo
Oti Region: Guan district farmers receive farm boots, cutlasses from John Dumelo

Agriculture Mr. John Dumelo making a presentation to a woman farmer
Mr. John Dumelo making a presentation to a woman farmer

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo has distributed farm boots and cutlasses to farmers in the Guan District of the Oti region.

The Guan District, which was left out of the 2020 general elections comprises areas such as Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) with its district capital at Likpe Mate.

In a Facebook post, Mr. John Dumelo ensured every farmer in the district benefited from the gesture to help improve their economic activities.

He revealed, "The next step would be to provide efficient farming equipment to maximize and add value to what they grow".

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency lost the contest despite impressive performance.

He has, however, been seen supporting people in the Guan district with people asserting that he may be eyeing the Guan seat in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

