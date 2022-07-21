Police ranked most corrupt institution in Ghana

The Ghana Police Service has been ranked as the most corrupt institution among 23 other institutions in a latest survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service with other stakeholders.

According to the study, more than 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.

Officers from the Ghana Immigration Service and GRA customs officers come next, at 37.4% and 33.6% respectively.

Elected government representatives came last at 2.9%.

According to the survey, people with the highest level of (tertiary) education were 1.6 times more likely to have paid a bribe than people with no formal education.

Also, ten out of the 16 administrative regions recorded a prevalence of bribery higher than the national average.

The research document is titled: “Corruption in Ghana, Peoples Experiences and View.”

The main objective of the study was to collect evidence-based information on forms of corruption affecting the population of Ghana in order to determine the prevalence of corruption and its prevailing typologies.

The results of the survey is expected to provide benchmark indicators that can be used to inform relevant policies and track future progress while ensuring international comparability with surveys of a similar nature carried out in other countries.

The survey findings is also to strengthen the capacity of national institutions to make corruption monitoring a regular activity in the country.

Source: Classfmonline.com