Feeding all SHS students needless, support only needy persons – EduWatch to government

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has questioned the propriety of spending huge sums of money feeding boarders at the senior high level while many schools across the country still lack basic infrastructure.

The Education Minister reported to Parliament on Wednesday that the food crisis across senior high schools is due to high indebtedness to the buffer stock company.

Commenting on the recurring crisis, Mr. Asare said the feeding must be restricted to only wards of parents who cannot afford it.

“We do not understand why we continue to spend huge sums of money to feed all high school students, whereas some schools continue to struggle with access to basic amenities.”

“Why can’t we look at supporting only parents who genuinely can’t feed their wards?”

Mr. Kofi Asare also chastised the Ghana Police Service for not prosecuting examination fraud.

As Senior High Students are gearing up to sit for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the think tank believes this inaction of the police has not helped in the quest to make examination malpractice a high-risk engagement.

By Citi Newsroom