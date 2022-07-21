'Left with those noise makers that I've lost favour with the people, I would contest and show them where they belong' — Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suame constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has reiterated that he will not contest the next election but some persons are provoking him to.

According to the MP who has been in Parliament since 1997, some persons claiming he has lost favour with his constituents fueled his decision not to contest again is a figment of one's imagination.

In an interview with the Accra-based TV3 monitored by Modernghana News, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated, “I have already given an indication. Last year was when I indicated that God willing, everything being equal, I will not contest again. In fact, the last one that I did contest, but for the government, I wouldn't have contested.”

The Suame legislator indicated that his wife was even against his decision to contest the last election.

He added that he contested last year based on the decision of the party.

"My wife was strongly urging that I shouldn't contest but you serving the people, you serving your party and if the party insists that you should contest you have to give in and that is what eventually happened," he said.

Following the Thursday, July 14 incident where some disgruntled youth of Suame in the Ashanti region pelted him with sachet water over the poor condition of the roads in the constituency, he stated, "I know there are some going out there to say that 'Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has lost favour with the people and so if he contests again, he will lose.”

According to him, “If it is for those people, the guy who is making the noise, if it is for him, I will contest again and show him where he properly belongs but that is not it; it is about having served the people for a long time.”