'Akufo-Addo should simply resign, he has failed abysmally; his economic 'Wizkid' Bawumia must also follow' — Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Human Rights Lawyer, Martin Kpebu has added to calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice to resign.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by Arise Ghana on the theme; ‘Ghana’s Socio-economic Outlook, the Prospects of an IMF Programme’, the private legal practitioner stressed that after five years in office, the President has failed to deliver what he promised.

According to him, the least President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can do after lying to the Ghanaian people is to resign.

“Is it not this government that said we should give them 18 months and they will turn things around? We have done five and a half and still look at where we are. They said 18 months, but with five and a half we are now on our knees. So maybe the best thing we can do at this stage is simply to ask the president to resign,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu said at the public lecture held at the GNAT Hall.

He continued, “That is the least that the president can do. He should just resign because he has failed. Failed abysmally. His Vice, Bawumia, the economic whizkid must also go.”

Unhappy with the current economic situation of the country, Lawyer Martin Kpebu said he is sickened by the continuous corruption in the current administration.

The lawyer has charged Ghanaians to join in the fight against corruption by exposing rot when they see one.

“In the past few weeks, I’m getting angrier and angrier because the thievery is too much. They are just stealing. That is what they are doing…Please I encourage you if you see anything say something. If you have evidence [of corruption] bring it and let’s take it on,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu emphasised.