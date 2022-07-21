Health 4 You donates to Oblogo Health Centre

Health 4 You, a Non-Organization based in Germany with a branch in Ghana has donated medical equipment to Oblogo Health Centre in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation forms part of Health 4 You Charities and Humanitarian Services which is to improve health care support for inhabitants in local communities.

The equipment includes three hospital beds, mattresses, examination couches, drips wheelchairs, drugs among others.

Alhaji Jalali Yunusah a representative of Health 4 You said the donation forms part of their welfare service to humankind.

He added that as a resident of the community there is a need for him to begin his donation at the Oblogo Health Centre adding that the donation is not a one day show but a continuous one.

He said similar donations would be extended to other health facilities in the municipality.

He called on other NGO's, Chiefs and Philanthropists to support health facilities in the Municipality with the needed health equipment.

This he said will encourage the medical staff to work their hearts out by treating patients properly since there are enough equipment.

Alhaji Jalali urged the medical director and the hospital staff as well as the community members to make good use of the items as more donations are in the pipeline.

The officer in charge of Oblogo Health Centre, Mary Mensah commended Health 4 You for the donation which she said will help improve health care delivery in the community.

She said the donation was necessary because the hospital need more of such equipment to provide health care to patients.

The head of the facility assured that the donation will be put to good use to benefit the habitants in the communities.