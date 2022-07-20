'We can’t expect IMF to discipline our leaders; we must compel them to think' – Kwesi Pratt to Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said for things to change for the better in Ghana, Ghanaians must be involved and demand change.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by Arise Ghana in Accra on Wednesday, July 20, the managing editor of the Insight Newspaper indicated that the citizenry must not sit and expect that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discipline the officials of government.

He argued that with sovereignty lying in the hands of the Ghanaian people, they must be the ones to dish out any kind of discipline to leaders who continue to fail the country.

“We should not expect the IMF to discipline our leaders. If our leaders are reckless it is up to us to throw them out of office. If our leaders are indisciplined, it is our responsibility to discipline them,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said at the Public Lecture while speaking on the theme, ‘Ghana’s Socio-economic Outlook, the Prospects of an IMF Programme’.

The veteran journalists added, “The answer to Ghanaian problems is in Ghana and not at the IMF. Let’s solve our own problems here. The answer to Ghanaians' problem is with Ghanaians and certainly not the IMF and not the World Bank.”

According to him, the Ghanaian people must rise and compel leaders to think and bring the needed change that will set the country on the path of growth and development.

During his lecture, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said the current state of the collapsing Ghanaian economy requires fundamental restructuring.

He proposes that the country immediately focus on producing what it needs and cut down on excessive imports.

“What the country needs is a fundamental restructuring of the Ghanaian economy. Which makes sure Ghanaians can rear their own Guinea fowls, an economy which will ensure we eat what we grow,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr added.