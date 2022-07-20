4 persons escape death at Nkotompo as truck rammed into provision shop

Four persons are battling for their lives after they were run over by a truck at Nkotompo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.
The truck carrying bags of sachet water rammed into a provision shop on Tuesday morning before causing harm to the persons.
An eyewitness told the media that the truck with registration number GX 06 – 15 failed its breaks which resulted in the accident.
The four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to a health facility as others had their kiosks and properties destroyed.
Fortunately, no death was recorded as the victims were rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi to receive treatment.
The truck has however been towed to the Sekondi Police Station and impounded.
