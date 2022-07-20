Let's support the Police to combat lawlessness—DCOP Kwesi Ofori

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Kwesi Ofori, outgoing Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, has urged Ghanaians to support the Police to combat lawlessness and ensure everyone's safety.

He also advised his compatriots to eschew acts of lawlessness so that their communities could develop and grow.

“You are the reason why we do what we do—to serve you and protect life and property. The truth is that we will always do our job better when we do it side-by-side with you since policing is a shared responsibility. We all have a part to play in crime fighting and the general maintenance of law and order,” he added.

DCOP Ofori made the comments on Wednesday during his Pull-Out and Farewell Ceremony in Accra.

He said Police personnel enlisted to make a difference for communities, families, victims of crime, the helpless, and for the “struggling souls that stumbled through the very worst of their lives.”

“It was never about the pecuniary benefit, power or fame. It was for the adventure and for the painful privilege of venturing into the hurting cruel places where we want to restore calm, cast aside all fears and protect life and safeguard humanity.”

“And I want you to know, that in spite of our very evident limitations and the imperfection of humans, the majority of men and women I have been privileged to work with over the years are just about as extraordinary as people can ever be: people of great courage and compassion, people of heroism and humanity; people of bravery and brilliance; people of determination, and that precious, old-fashioned thing called duty. To your safety, these gallant men and women, have laid their lives.”

He said in as much as the media expected much from the Police, they should also never grow tired of talking about the everyday bravery and heroism of personnel.

“Theirs too, are stories that demand to be told. They are real heroes who stand in the gap between you and the enemy,” he added.

He thanked Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, and his colleagues for their unflinching support during his tenure of office.

In an exaltation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Reverend Father George Arthur, Chaplain General, Ghana Police Service, praised DCOP Ofori for his professionalism throughout his years of service.

“Indeed, Mr Ofori, you have made your mark. Your reportage and press releases are clear to all readers and viewers. You projected the image of the Service and the commitment of serving officers of our times. Your human relations have been positive and attractive. You have been the spokesperson for the Service for many years and you performed creditably.”

“Your assuring words to the public at any crime scene or riot control setting, 'the Police is in control; the Police administration will do all it takes to bring the perpetrators to book' portray your professionalism and the hard-working spirit, the zeal and determination of the Police administration and its officers,” he said.

He therefore advised personnel to work hard and make a remarkable impact before exiting active service.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori started his police career over 35years ago and rose through the ranks to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He worked as an investigator and obtained his Diploma in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 1988.

DCOP Ofori obtained his first degree and a Master's degree from the same Institute in 2015. He also holds a Master's degree in conflict, peace and security from the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPKTC)

He was the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, became Director and Director-General.

DCOP Ofori has served as District Commander-Adabraka, District Commander. Dodowa, Divisional Commander- Dodowa/Tema, the Deputy Commander, VVIPU, office of the President of Ghana and Accra Regional Operations Commander.

He has attended several courses both local and international and served in the peacekeeping mission in Liberia as well.

He gave direction to police public relations and mentored majority of the Public Relations Officers presently in the Ghana Police Service.

He conceived so many programmes which improved the image of the service. These programmes include, “You and the Police”, “Crimefighters”, Police Cadet Corps in Second Cycle Institutions.

Photojournalist: Nii Martey M. Botchway