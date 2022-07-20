ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Rehabilitation works at Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum begin

General News Rehabilitation works at Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum begin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Rehabilitation works have commenced on the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park in Accra.

A ceremony was held at the park on Tuesday, 19 July 2022, to commence the rehabilitation and modernisation of the park.

The park will be modernised to include a Presidential library, a freedom wall, an arboretum, a well-lit up musical fountain among others.

This is the first face-lift that the park will see, since it was constructed in 1992.

The World Bank is providing funding for rehabilitation work.

The park is being renovated as part of the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

The tourism development project forms part of efforts to re-grow the Ghanaian economy.

The tourism sector is the 3rd largest contributor to the country’s GDP.

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana to sign $3.2billion Western Railway Line agreement with Thelo DB Consortium  on July 25
19.07.2022 | General News
Most Ghanaians believe Ghana is heading in the wrong direction – Afrobarometer Report
19.07.2022 | General News
Gov’t must give account for Covid levy – Murtala Mohammed
19.07.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line