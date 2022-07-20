'I'm a buffoon? Dare me and I will reveal all your secrets, your ugly head' — Anyidoho warns Atta Mills' brother

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has warned Samuel Atta Mills, former President Atta Mills’ younger brother not to provoke him more.

Mr. Anyidoho said he might be compelled to reveal some secrets about Mr Mills if he dares him.

In a statement on Anyidoho’s Twitter page spotted by Modernghana News, he alleged that Mr Mills has never celebrated his brother (Prof. John Fiifi Atta Mills) since his death.

“I am happy that Sammy Atta-Mills has opened the can of worms that I have been trying very hard not to open,” he wrote.

Anyidoho added, “Sammy Atta-Mills has never celebrated his brother; he wants me to tell the story of his wickedness towards his brother?”

He also challenged Samuel Atta Mills to produce his late brother's autopsy reports since he died in his arms.

“Sammy Atta-Mills says I am a buffoon? I see! Let him produce the autopsy report of the late President Atta-Mills. Sammy Atta-Mills should tell us, what killed his brother. He says, his brother died in his hands: he should tell us how his brother died,” Mr Anyidoho dares Mr. Mills.

This comes after Mr. Samuel Atta Mills, the younger brother of the late Professor John Fiifi Atta Mills, stated in a press conference on Tuesday, July 19, that the family is disappointed in government for allowing Koku Anyidoho to temper with the grave of the late President without their consent.

“A group calling itself Atta Mills Institute that the family doesn’t even recognize, and Coastal Development Authority, have gone to break the grave of President John Evans Atta Mills. They have removed the tomb, and they claim that they are rebuilding it,” he said.

Mr. Mills adds “My question is that, we have a family tradition. Now that they have touched someone’s grave, is the body still in there? Who has the body? Why will you touch the body without informing the family head? Under whose authority? Why do they want us to always go through grief? This is a former president, why will the government allow this to happen? This is an insult to the family and the nation.”